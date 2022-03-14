Barclays Downgrades WPP (LON:WPP) to Equal Weight

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($16.38) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,475 ($19.33). Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.31) target price on WPP in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.69) to GBX 1,185 ($15.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.56) to GBX 1,320 ($17.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,298.67 ($17.02).

LON WPP opened at GBX 1,017 ($13.33) on Monday. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 868.80 ($11.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.14). The company has a market capitalization of £11.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,134.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,070.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,033 ($13.54) per share, for a total transaction of £10,330 ($13,535.12). Also, insider Mark Read sold 47,862 shares of WPP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 923 ($12.09), for a total value of £441,766.26 ($578,834.20).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

