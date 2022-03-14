Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Lowered to GBX 220 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 220 ($2.88) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.39% from the stock’s previous close.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.41) target price on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.32) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.69) price objective on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 255.75 ($3.35).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 167.44 ($2.19) on Monday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 142.04 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88). The firm has a market cap of £28.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 193.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 190.43.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

