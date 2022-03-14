Barclays Lowers Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $17.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.83% from the company’s current price.

MQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $10.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. Marqeta has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

