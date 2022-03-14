Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 740 ($9.70) target price on the real estate development company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.86% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.61) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.96) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 850 ($11.14) to GBX 870 ($11.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 805.11 ($10.55).
Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 561.20 ($7.35) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 8.79. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 511.73 ($6.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 889.55 ($11.66). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 627.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 670.11.
About Barratt Developments (Get Rating)
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
