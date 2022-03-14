Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 740 ($9.70) target price on the real estate development company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.61) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.96) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 850 ($11.14) to GBX 870 ($11.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 805.11 ($10.55).

Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 561.20 ($7.35) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 8.79. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 511.73 ($6.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 889.55 ($11.66). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 627.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 670.11.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.40) per share, with a total value of £1,974.28 ($2,586.84).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

