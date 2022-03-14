Base Protocol (BASE) Price Tops $1.92

Base Protocol (BASE) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00004923 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 760.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a market cap of $922,409.80 and $117,924.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00034357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00104986 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

