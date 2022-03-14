Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €58.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €58.00 ($63.51) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($120.44) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($84.31) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($83.21) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($85.40) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.07) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €77.53 ($84.89).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR BAS traded up €0.67 ($0.73) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €53.88 ($58.99). 5,302,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €64.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €63.38. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.98. Basf has a one year low of €47.23 ($51.71) and a one year high of €72.88 ($79.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.