Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Bassett Furniture Industries has increased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 177,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,040. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $195.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 58.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 36,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

