Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($54.35) to €55.00 ($59.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($92.39) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

