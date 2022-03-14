Beacon (BECN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22,453.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $676,305.15 and approximately $22,453.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beacon has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012572 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.