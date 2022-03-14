Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Short Interest Down 36.3% in February

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the February 13th total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 178.2 days.

Shares of BZLYF stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. Beazley has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.09) to GBX 480 ($6.29) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beazley in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Beazley in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.00.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

