Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €94.50 ($102.72).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($57.61) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($61.96) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($77.17) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($78.26) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($82.61) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Bechtle stock opened at €44.16 ($48.00) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.32. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €40.82 ($44.37) and a fifty-two week high of €69.56 ($75.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

