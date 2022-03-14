Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,857,000 after purchasing an additional 986,940 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 197.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,184,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,220,000 after purchasing an additional 787,044 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 79.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,145,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,471. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $254.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.87. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

