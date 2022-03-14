Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 495,978 shares of company stock worth $30,297,898. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.95. The stock had a trading volume of 376,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,806,164. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $50.17 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $255.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.43.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

