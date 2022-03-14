Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Purchases 28,810 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 841.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,810 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.9% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.32.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.94. 189,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,926,333. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $198.54. The firm has a market cap of $240.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

