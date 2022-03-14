Beefy.Finance Market Cap Reaches $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

