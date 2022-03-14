BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Price Down 9.5%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $136.98 and last traded at $146.17. 14,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 292,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.53.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BeiGene from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.60.
The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,343,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BeiGene by 23.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,886,000 after purchasing an additional 580,484 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,524,000 after purchasing an additional 99,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,372,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.
About BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.
