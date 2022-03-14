BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Price Down 9.5%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $136.98 and last traded at $146.17. 14,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 292,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.53.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BeiGene from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.60.

Get BeiGene alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,343,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BeiGene by 23.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,886,000 after purchasing an additional 580,484 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,524,000 after purchasing an additional 99,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,372,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.