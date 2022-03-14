Benchmark Boosts Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target to $23.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SKIN. Raymond James started coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair started coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

SKIN opened at $17.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. Beauty Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,923,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 436.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 555,158 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 119,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44,573 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

