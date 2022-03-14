Benchmark Cuts Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Price Target to $9.00

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $14.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightning eMotors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE ZEV opened at $5.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 16.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. Lightning eMotors has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $13.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEV. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

