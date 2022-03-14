Berenberg Bank Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €13.00 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €13.00 ($14.23) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock’s previous close.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.69) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.23) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.42) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.14) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.73) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.29 ($13.45).

E.On stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €10.28 ($11.25). 12,645,522 shares of the stock were exchanged. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.34) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($11.83). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.39.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

