Berenberg Bank Trims Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Target Price to GBX 120

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Breedon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 113.67 ($1.49).

LON:BREE opened at GBX 84.10 ($1.10) on Monday. Breedon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 74.60 ($0.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 20.02.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

