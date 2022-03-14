Berenberg Bank Trims Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Target Price to GBX 1,825

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,995 ($26.14) to GBX 1,825 ($23.91) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Thursday.

LON HILS opened at GBX 1,452 ($19.03) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,504.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,688.01. Hill & Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,175 ($15.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,922 ($25.18). The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 57.63.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

