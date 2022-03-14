Beverley Lepine Sells 500 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $36,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.42. 86,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,087. The company has a market cap of $792.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.16. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.93.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

