Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.50

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 10627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.76.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYND. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 11.17.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 571.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

