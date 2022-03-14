Bezant (BZNT) Reaches Market Cap of $636,816.73

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bezant has a market cap of $636,816.73 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bezant has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00033728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00104663 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.