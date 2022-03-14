Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.00) to GBX 1,750 ($22.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.00) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.54) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,640 ($21.49).

BYG stock opened at GBX 1,419 ($18.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,040 ($13.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,760 ($23.06). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,478.93. The firm has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 5.47.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

