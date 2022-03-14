Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

BILI stock opened at $16.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $129.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $125,405,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 81,336 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 1,270.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

