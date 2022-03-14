BinaryX (BNX) Market Cap Hits $78.52 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. BinaryX has a market cap of $78.52 million and $22.76 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for about $38.82 or 0.00099857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007044 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.72 or 0.00274520 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000734 BTC.

About BinaryX

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

