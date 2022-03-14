Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $194.54

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $194.54 and last traded at $195.05, with a volume of 25407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.67.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Get Biogen alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.72.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,125,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Biogen by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.