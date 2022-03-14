BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on BioVie from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of BioVie stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $2.84. 1,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,258. BioVie has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01.

BioVie ( NASDAQ:BIVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioVie will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioVie by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioVie by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

