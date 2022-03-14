BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $15.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the company will earn $15.54 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTAI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

BTAI opened at $17.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.04.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 40.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,402,000 after acquiring an additional 183,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

