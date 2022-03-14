Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in February

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 183,400 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the February 13th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.2 days.

OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $7.07 on Monday. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

