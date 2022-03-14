BitBall Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $147,051.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,982.24 or 1.00011736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00068101 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00021550 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001894 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017333 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

