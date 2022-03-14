Bitcoin 2 1-Day Volume Reaches $176.00 (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $12.24 million and $176.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001751 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000164 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 84.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.