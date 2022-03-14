Bitcoin Atom Reaches Market Capitalization of $716,889.78 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $716,889.78 and $47.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.