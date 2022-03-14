Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $74.71 on Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $90.78 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $74.71 or 0.00193132 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,684.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.03 or 0.00731641 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00025635 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,004,270 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

