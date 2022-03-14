BitcoinHD One Day Volume Reaches $604,740.00 (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $604,740.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044728 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.57 or 0.06530792 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,646.08 or 0.99933672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00040490 BTC.

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

