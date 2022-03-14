BitcoinPoS Price Tops $0.0776 on Major Exchanges (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $408,687.37 and $150.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,477,318 coins and its circulating supply is 5,265,864 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.