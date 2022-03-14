BitcoinZ Hits One Day Volume of $132,863.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $132,863.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.02 or 0.00375687 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00073619 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00097140 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,951,821,151 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

