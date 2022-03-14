BitCore Market Cap Reaches $1.85 Million (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $141,500.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,922.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.58 or 0.06563162 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00270400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.89 or 0.00734491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00065921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.39 or 0.00460887 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.42 or 0.00365896 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

