Bitradio (BRO) Market Capitalization Tops $63,377.64

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $63,377.64 and $10.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002331 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.36 or 0.00366050 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,864,407 coins and its circulating supply is 10,864,402 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars.

