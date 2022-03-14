Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BSM. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 60.4% in the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 334,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

