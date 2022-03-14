Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Trading Up 6.7%

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) shares were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.78 and last traded at $63.55. Approximately 9,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 352,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.54.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLKB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 16.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

