BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Up 38.4% in February

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the February 13th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of BME traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 34,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,884. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

