BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the February 13th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BIT opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $19.21.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.
