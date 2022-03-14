Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the February 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000.

NYSE:BGX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 65,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,820. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $15.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

