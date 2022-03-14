Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.4% over the last three years.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.13. 65,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,820. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 52,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period.

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

