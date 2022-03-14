Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGBGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BGB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 240,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,612. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $14.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,504 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $759,000.

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (Get Rating)

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

