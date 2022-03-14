Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:BGB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 240,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,612. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $14.14.
About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (Get Rating)
Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
