Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Reaches $0.79 on Top Exchanges

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $15.31 million and $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00045041 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,558.06 or 0.06549877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,985.83 or 0.99822754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041206 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

