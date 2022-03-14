Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.45

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 60332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

BLND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 8,510 shares of company stock worth $71,460 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth about $5,888,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $38,964,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $160,085,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $146,919,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

