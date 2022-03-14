Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMAQ opened at $9.83 on Monday. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

